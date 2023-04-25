Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue four cats in house fire on Tuesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday morning and rescued four cats from the home.
The fire broke out in the 400 block of B Ave NW around 8:07 a.m. Neighbors told fire crews that the home's residents had left for the day.
The fire was found on the main and upper floors of the house. An aerial platform was deployed to to assist in ventilation.
Four cats were rescued from the home, but the home suffered extensive fire damage on both floors.
Upon investigation, an unattended heat lamp was found on the first floor, which is suspected to have caused the fire.
No injuries of any kind were reported.