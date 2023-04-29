Cedar Rapids firefighters put out house fire Saturday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids Firefighters put out a fire at a two-story house on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of K Street Southwest.
Firefighters found flames across the entire front of the house.
An older man and a middle-aged female were home when the fire started. Both got out safely, and neither was hurt.
After battling the flames outside, firefighters brought hoses inside to fight the fire on the first and second floors. Crews outside used vertical ventilation to hold the firefighters inside the house.
Firefighters described the damage inside the house as "severe." They believe that the fire was not intentional.
Authorities said the smoke alarms inside the house were not working at the time of the fire.