Cedar Rapids firefighters put out fire at ADM plant; investigation ongoing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – UPDATE: The Cedar Rapids Fire Department has put out the fire at the ADM plant, with crews currently in the process of clearing the scene.
In a press release the Department said, "Cedar Rapids Firefighters have concluded firefighting operations at the ADM site in SW Cedar Rapids and are currently in the process of clearing the scene. ADM personnel will continue the clean-up and work to evaluate damage and the next steps in this process."
The explosion happened around 7:07 p.m on Thursday night. Crews began to investigate to locate additional fires. Heat sources were located with the use of special equipment.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire crews were called to an ADM facility near 60th Avenue SW and Willow Creek Drive Thursday evening after the report of a possible explosion.
A Cedar Rapids city official confirms there were no injuries. He told KWWL the situation is still under investigation. It is not clear at the time of this writing if it is an explosion or a fire at the ADM facility.
Cedar Rapids emergency crews are staying on scene to monitor the situation.