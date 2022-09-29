Cedar Rapids fire leaves one occupant and one firefighter injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- An afternoon fire on Thursday in Cedar Rapids left an occupant and one firefighter injured.
According to a press release, dispatchers received a report of a fire at 2120 9th Street SW at 12:27 p.m.
A fire engine arrived on scene to smoke and flames coming from the front side of the home. Fire suppression was administered to that side of the house.
An additional fire engine then arrived and began to treat an adult male in the front yard who suffered burns and wounds from the fire.
Multiple crews were on scene when a firefighter was also injured by collapsing ceiling materials that fell on him.
The male victim and the firefighter were transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
The extent of the male's injuries are unknown at this time. Preliminary evaluations indicate that the firefighter suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.