Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to minor HAZMAT incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a minor HAZMAT incident at a water treatment plant on Friday morning.
According to a press release, firefighters were dispatched to 761 J Avenue NE around 9:15 a.m. They received a report of hazardous material at the water treatment plant.
Once on scene, firefighters followed HAZMAT protocols alongside a trained team of responders. They were able to identify chlorine as the cause of the leak. Using tools on hand, the responders were able to contain the leak.
According to officials, the leak was minor in nature and was controlled within the structure. The water supply was not exposed at all to any contaminants, and plant operations resumed shortly after the leak was fixed.
No injuries or dangerous exposures were reported at the scene.