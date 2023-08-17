Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to Brucemore for report of smoke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Brucemore on a report of smoke and fire in the building.
Smoke was detected in the attic of the building but was quickly extinguished by fire crews, with no damage detected. Smoke was also detected on other floors but there was no spreading fire, according to the fire department.
Authorities said that the cause of the fire is under investigation, but no injuries were reported. Crews left the scene before 5:00 p.m.
Brucemore said in a Facebook post, "Thank you to Cedar Rapids Fire Department for responding quickly today to an alarm at the mansion. Smoke was detected in the attic and the source was quickly extinguished. The cause is under investigation, but early inspection of the mansion detected no damage."