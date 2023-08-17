 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to Brucemore for report of smoke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Brucemore on a report of smoke and fire in the building.

Smoke was detected in the attic of the building but was quickly extinguished by fire crews, with no damage detected. Smoke was also detected on other floors but there was no spreading fire, according to the fire department.

Authorities said that the cause of the fire is under investigation, but no injuries were reported. Crews left the scene before 5:00 p.m.

Brucemore said in a Facebook post, "Thank you to Cedar Rapids Fire Department for responding quickly today to an alarm at the mansion. Smoke was detected in the attic and the source was quickly extinguished. The cause is under investigation, but early inspection of the mansion detected no damage."