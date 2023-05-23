 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Fire Department rescues worker from trench collapse

  • Updated
By Zach Garcia

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Fire Department rescued a trapped private utility contractor from a trench collapse on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the 600 block of 1st Ave SW. around 9:39 a.m. for a call of a trapped worker.

Upon arrival, they found a man trapped from the waist down in a collapsed work space where he was repairing utility lines for a nearby business.

The man was conscious and communicated with the team as they rescued him from the 8-10 foot hole. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries to his lower extremities.

City sewer employees arrived to the scene to remove soil around the edge to prevent a further collapse.

The Fire Department says that they train for these scenarios on an annual basis since 1996, but that this was the first time a worker was trapped within the city limits.