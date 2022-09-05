Cedar Rapids Fire Department extinguishes building fire on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Fire Department extinguished a fire in a commercial building early Sunday morning.
According to a press release, the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 300 block of 9th Avenue SE. Crews were dispatched after a call of a fire in a commercial structure.
Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire coming from the front door of the structure. Firefighters acted swiftly and were able to extinguish the fire.
Further investigation of the area revealed that no people were in the building at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.