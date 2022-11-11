Cedar Rapids Fire Department extinguished house fire; two people displaced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday morning that left significant damage to the home and displaced two people.
According to a press release, the fire broke out around 10:00 a.m. on Friday in the 1300 block of M Ave NE.
Firefighters made entry through the home's rear door with a hose line and extinguished a fire around a clothes dryer on the first floor.
A search of the home confirmed that nobody was home at the time of the fire.
Minimal fire damage was sustained around the dryer, though there was significant heat and smoke damage throughout the home. Crews ventilated the home after the fire was put out.
The two occupants of the home, a 30-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl, have been displaced. No injuries were reported in the incident.