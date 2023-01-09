Cedar Rapids family members seeking answers around woman's killing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One week after Cedar Rapids' first homicide of the year, family and friends of the woman killed are asking for answers.
On Monday morning, roughly two dozen people gathered outside the Linn County courthouse, calling for answers in the death of Devonna Walker.
She died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhome Complex on the city's northeast side.
Walker's family says that they're frustrated with the lack of communication regarding the investigation.
Walker's sister, Manikka Petties, told KWWL, "There's too many times that people are losing their lives. There's too many times when women are being killed, being hurt, and nobody's doing nothing about it and it's time that it stop."
Walker's family plans on continuing their demonstration on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. outside the Cedar Rapids Police station, saying that they won't stop until they have answers.