Cedar Rapids family displaced after overnight fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Four people in Cedar Rapids are displaced after a fire at their home early Saturday morning.
It happened in the 1600 block of Second Avenue Southeast just before 5 a.m.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire on the second floor and in the attic. They searched all three floors of the house for anyone still inside.
All four people inside the house at the time of the fire made it out safely.
Firefighters said the home had minor fire damage to parts of the second floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.