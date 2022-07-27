Cedar Rapids Downtown Library temporarily closed after fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A light fixture fire at roughly 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday leaves the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to be closed through July 28.
The Library was safely evacuated with the fire occurring in the Commons area. The fire was extinguished quickly with no injuries reported.
The Cedar Rapids Public Library says there appears to be no water damage to books or library materials.
Hold times and due dates will be extended and patrons can use the Ladd Library at 3750 Williams Blvd. SW or online at CRLibrary.org/library-at-home for library resources.
For updates, please visit CRLibrary.org.