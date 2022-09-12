Cedar Rapids Community School to end seclusion practices after DOJ review

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Community School District will end the use of seclusion practices, and make changes to current restraint policies, as a result of the U.S. Department of Justice's review.
The school District will be ending its use of seclusion in all buildings and programs beginning 30 days after the agreement was made.
“Over the next 30 days, the District will be in communication with staff, parents, students, and other stakeholders about the changes on the horizon,” said Superintendent Bush. “This is hard, important work, and we are excited to be a leader in creating positive change for our students.”
The DOJ stated "Throughout the investigation, the District fully cooperated with, and worked in good faith to respond to, all of the Department’s requests for information.”
The DOJ hasn't identified to the school district of any specific incident, complaint, child, or school being the source of the review, which began in October 2020.
Over the course of the review, 10,000 documents were collected, and many interviews took place between the District and staff.
“I’m proud of the hard work our staff have already done before and throughout this investigation,” said Superintendent Noreen Bush. “CRCSD welcomes the opportunity to continue to improve our practice to support our students," he said.