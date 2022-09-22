Cedar Rapids Community School superintendent will resign in 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Community School superintendent Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation to the School District's board of directors, which will take effect in the summer of 2023.
In a press release, it was announced that Bush will remain in her position through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Bush's resignation will go into effect on June 30, 2023.
An announcement on a national search process for a new superintendent will be made soon. The new superintendent position will start on July 1, 2023.
School board President David Tominsky praised Bush saying, “Noreen’s leadership combines intellect and compassion, and we are lucky to have the ‘Iowa Superintendent of the Year’ in our district."
“We have all learned from how well she carries herself through school matters, and she has built an amazing team of talented, capable leaders around her. Collectively, we continue our dedicated service and support to the Cedar Rapids community as we move forward," he added.