Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Community School District voted unanimously on Thursday to appoint Dr. Tawana Grover as the District's new superintendent.
Grover will begin starting on July 1, 2023. She succeeds Interim superintendent Art Sathoff following the passing of former superintendent Noreen Bush in October of 2022.
Board President David Tomkinsky said in a statement, “The Board is confident Dr. Grover fits the leadership profile the search firm prepared and the Board approved following input from our community members, staff, parents, and students. Dr. Grover is a well-respected administrator with a tremendous amount of community leadership involvement. We are excited for her to assume this role and serve as Cedar Rapids School District Superintendent.”
Grover most recently served her 7th school year as Superintendent at Grand Island Public Schools in Nebraska. Grover was also named “Superintendent to Watch” by the National School Public Relations Association in 2020.
Grover holds a Ph.D. in Special Education, Educational Specialist in Elementary Education and Educational Leadership and a master’s degree and bachelor's degree in education.
Grover expressed her enthusiasm to take on the role in a statement from a press release.
Grover said, “I firmly believe that it takes an entire community to ensure the success of our public schools. Cedar Rapids Community School District's commitment to placing students first is undeniable. As your next Superintendent, I will work to ensure students will graduate with more than a diploma. I’m excited to meet the students in the district, hear and elevate their voice, and be inspired by their interests and passions. I am ready to hit the ground running, listening, learning, and leading for the most immediate needs and long into the successful future of Cedar Rapids and focus on the importance of investing in quality education so Every Learner is Future Ready."