Cedar Rapids Community School District awarded $14.8M to improve magnet schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Community School District is receiving a $14,843,658 grant to improve its current magnet schools, but to also fund an additional magnet school.
The District announced on Wednesday that it's the first district in Iowa to be awarded the Magnet Schools Assistance Program Grant (MASP.)
The district will receive the grant money over a period of five years. The funds will be used to improve the existing four magnet schools, but to also fund an additional magnet school.
According to a press release from the school district, the schools included in the MASP grant are:
Johnson STEAM Academy, STEAM theme, adding an enhanced focus on the arts.
Cedar River Academy, sustainability theme, adding a museum studies focus.
Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy, business/entrepreneurship theme, adding the Leader in Me program.
McKinley STEAM Academy, STEAM theme, adding a medical sciences pathway and an enhanced focus on the arts.
City View Magnet High School, a new magnet high school completing the K-12 magnet pipeline with a theme of community.