Cedar Rapids Community School board passes school resource officer agreement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Community Schools will have a new school resource officer agreement in place for the next school year.
The agreement will work to establish a task force and hire a new "District Safe and Secure Learning Environment Coordinator." The move comes after the school district saw seventeen more students charged in the past school year compared to the 2021-2022 school year.
Former school employee Barb Hanson said during the board meeting, "None of what I'm saying is an attack on an individual, but rather calling for change to the system. A cultural shift that acknowledges the harm being done."
Hanson also said, "Charging them only amplifies their challenges and creates more barriers and doesn't even address the root issue."
Six buildings currently have a school resource officer on campus, including Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington.
School officials say there will be an update on the agreement in August.