Cedar Rapids City Council approves option-to-purchase agreement for Cedar Crossing casino

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids City Council approved an option-to-purchase agreement as Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) plans to build a new casino.
The new casino will be named Cedar Crossing, which will be built where Cooper's Mill restaurant once was. P2E will pay $165,000 to purchase the property.
P2E plans to pursue a gaming license once the moratorium expires in June 2024.
P2E President Jonathan Swain said in a press release, "We are pleased that the Cedar Rapids City Council has taken the next step to make Cedar Crossing a reality. Cedar Crossing will be the best casino construction project that Iowa has ever seen, and it will allow us to live out our mission of service, quality and community through charitable giving among Linn County nonprofits and funding to the City of Cedar Rapids."
Cedar Rapids will establish a, "Community Betterment Fund to support economic development, affordable housing, trails and infrastructure, amenities or other activities."