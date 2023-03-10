Cedar Rapids appoints acting police Chief as they assess Chief Wayne Jerman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids has appointed an acting Police Chief as they assess Chief Wayne Jerman's certification status.
According to an e-mail shared with employees of the Cedar Rapids Police Department, "The Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA)’s position is that all Peace Officer Certifications expire upon the officer reaching age 66. While we evaluate this matter further, Deputy Chief Jonker will serve as Acting Chief of Police."
Chief Jerman is currently still a Cedar Rapids employee while he undergoes assessment.