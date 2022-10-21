Cedar Falls firefighters rescue man with life-threatening injuries from burning apartment

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls firefighter crews responded to an apartment fire on Friday afternoon that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
The Black Hawk County Dispatch Center received a call of an active fire alarm at an apartment building at 3112 Boulder Drive around 3:07 p.m.
Once on scene, crews found light smoke in the hallways, but heavy black smoke and flames coming from the third floor of the building.
Firefighters rescued an unresponsive man from an apartment and performed life-saving measures on scene. He was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for his life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and check on the status of the other residents in the building. The building suffered smoke, fire, and water damage.
The apartment complex housed 80 individual apartments, with many of the residents being physically disabled. They received assistance in exiting the building during the incident.
Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the building owner and maintenance staff with housing options for displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.