California-to-Iowa meth organization leader pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The US Department of Justice released information on Wednesday about a Compton, CA man convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of being a felon and drug user in possession of a firearm.
David Belton (aka "Blood") admitted he and others sent 30-60 lb. shipments of ice meth from Los Angeles, CA to Cedar Rapids between 2017 and March 2022 in a plea agreement.
Belton paid others to transport the meth typically in a vehicle with a hidden compartment. The vehicle was searched in Oct. 2020 by law enforcement on a car hauler headed to Iowa. Roughly 30 lbs. of ice meth was found.
Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap in late 2021 leading to communication in Feb. 2022 of a shipment of 60 lbs of ice meth was coming to Iowa from California.
A rental truck was stopped in Nebraska where officers found a plastic bag with 60 lbs of ice meth.