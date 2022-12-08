Building severely damaged in dangerous Cedar Rapids fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a "wind-enhanced" fire at a two-story building on Thursday, leaving the structure with major damages.
According to police, the fire broke out around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday at a mixed-use building on 3300 Southgate CT SW. The building is used as a retail and business office on both floors, with a church also sharing space in the building.
Once crews arrived on scene, they found that the fire worked its way through the upper floor of the building. Due to the wind speed, interior firefighting was deemed unsafe.
By 2:06 p.m., a second alarm was activated and extra units responded to the scene. Aerial firefighting platforms were posted on the north and south sides of the building to fight the blaze from above. Teams with handlines on the ground worked to knock the fire down.
Eventually, firefighters were able to enter the building where they found no occupants inside, but did discover extreme damage to the roof.
All areas of the building sustained fire damage from smoke, fire, water, or a combination of the three. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was determined as smoking materials that were left unattended by the southeast exterior entrance to the building.