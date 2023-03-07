Brucemore Manion resuming tours this month in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Tours are back at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids. They'll kick off "In Her Steps: Women's History Tour" on Thursday, March 9.
The tour will focus on the stories of women who have shaped Brucemore into what it is.
The tours will be on March 9, 16, and 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Guided tours are also returning for the first time since the pandemic. These allow guests to learn about the history of the mansion every weekend. Self-guided tours are also still happening each weekend.