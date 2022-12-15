Brucemore Gates in Cedar Rapids restored over 2 years after Derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- More than two years after the Derecho, Cedar Rapids' Brucemore Gates have been restored.
The installation of the new gates began on Tuesday morning and will continue through the rest of the week.
Curator of Museum Collections Jessica Peel Austin says that the Derecho inspired them to reflect on the estate's history.
"The blessing in disguise about the derecho was that it really forced us to take a close look at our historic landscape, and really think about what we wanted that landscape to look like, not only in terms of historical accuracy but also in terms of function," Austin told KWWL.
The Derecho destroyed 500 of the trees at Brucemore, but they've been able to replant around 400 trees in the two years since.