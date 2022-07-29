Authorities identify man stabbed, killed in Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids Police have identified the man stabbed to death in a Cedar Rapids apartment on Wednesday.
Officers found 52-year-old Christopher Anson stabbed in the chest on the floor of an apartment building in the 1500 block of 5th Ave. SE.
Cedar Rapids Police said Anson was unresponsive. Officers attempted CPR, but he died on the scene.
Detectives brought two men at the scene to the police department for interviews.
Police do not believe it was a random event and said there is no risk to the general public.
The investigation into the deadly stabbing is ongoing.