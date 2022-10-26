Art Sathoff to serve as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids Community School District

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- During the Board of Education meeting on Wednesday night, the Cedar Rapids Community School District named Art Sathoff as the interim superintendent. Sathoff will start on November 1 and serve until a new superintendent is hired.
Sathoff has worked in education for 34 years and has been a superintendent in two Iowa school districts over the last 11 years. He most recently served in Indianola before retiring in June.
"I'm honored and humbled to be trusted to serve Cedar Rapids Community District, especially after the loss of Noreen Bush," Art Sathoff said in a statement. "I plan to work hard and be supportive of the students and staff during this time of transition."
David Tominsky, the President of the Cedar Rapids Community School District Board of Education, said former Executive Director of the School Administrators of Iowa, Roark Horn recommended Sathoff for the job.
Tominsky said Sathoff is known for his compassion and care and is "precisely what this community will need" as it mourns the loss of Superintendent Bush.
"He has a great reputation for being a compassionate, empathetic leader. Somebody that leans on the entire team to lead a district and in the communities that he serves," Tominsky said. "He's also successfully worked with communities to get a bond vote to pass. That type of experience, I think, is hard to come by. I think Cedar Rapids will be happy when they get a chance to meet Mr. Sathoff."
The expectation is that Sathoff will navigate the district through the rest of this school year while Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates is conducting a national search for a new CRCSD superintendent. Tominsky said they hope to identify the next permanent superintendent by January and have them start on July 1 of next year.
Because of her health, Superintendent Bush planned to step down next week. The district was already planning to appoint an interim superintendent on Monday. But after her death, they pushed it back to Wednesday.
"It's pretty devastating for the entire board to be in a situation where we need to name an interim superintendent," Tominsky said. "Being able to talk to the education community across the state has been amazing. To be honest, there is such a tight-knit community of educators around the entire state. It takes a special person to step into an interim role, especially in what's happening here in Cedar Rapids."
During the meeting, several board members fought back tears as Tominsky acknowledged Bush's death.
He began the meeting by expressing support for the Bush family and all of Noreen's friends in the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
"It's been a heavy week so far. We also want to acknowledge that the loss feels so big and heavy because we're all so lucky to have Noreen in our life and as our leader. That is something to celebrate," Tominsky said. "Her presence in our lives is something to celebrate. So in that spirit, we will carry on like we know she would want us to in her memory, and it will be with us throughout it all."
Tominsky said the board plans to hold a formal moment of silence for Bush at a future meeting.