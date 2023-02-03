Arrest made in January shooting death of 22-year-old near Kirkwood College

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Police in Cedar Rapids have arrested a man in connection to the death of 22-year-old, Mohamed Tawfik.
Officers found Tawfik unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a car just before 7:30 p.m., January 8, near Kirkwood Community College. He later died at a local hospital.
On Friday, police arrested and charged 21-year-old, Paris Diamond with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery among other weapons violations. He was taken into custody by the United States Marshal's Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force before being transferred to the Linn County Jail.
Police said this remains an on-going investigation.