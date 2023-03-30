Arrest made in Cedar Rapids shooting that injured two people

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man on Wednesday connected to a March 21 shooting that injured two people.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Oakland Rd NE.
29-year-old David Abrams was arrested and charged with the following:
- Attempted Murder
- Robbery 1st Degree
- Burglary 1st Degree
- Going Armed with Intent
- Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
- Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime
Abrams is currently in custody at the the Linn County Jail.