Arrest made in Cedar Rapids shooting that injured two people

David Abrams mugshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man on Wednesday connected to a March 21 shooting that injured two people.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Oakland Rd NE.

29-year-old David Abrams was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Robbery 1st Degree
  • Burglary 1st Degree
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
  • Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime

Abrams is currently in custody at the the Linn County Jail.