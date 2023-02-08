Appeals court overturns murder conviction for Jonny Blahnick Church, orders new trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Court of Appeals threw out a Cedar Rapids man's second-degree murder conviction in the death of Chris Bagley on Wednesday. The appeals court overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial.
In July 2021, a jury convicted Johnny Blahnick Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnick, of second-degree murder, obstruction of prosecution and abuse of a corpse in the 2018 killing of Chris Bagley.
Prosecutors argue Blanick killed Bagley in retaliation for robbing a marijuana dealer.
The jury, in this case, deliberated over four days in July 2021. One juror was reportedly the holdout, causing the jury to ask the court for more instruction. It was that instruction, called an Allen charge, that the defense argued warranted a new trial.
With the jury deadlocked, the State requested the court issue an Allen Charge. University of Iowa law professor Emily Hughes said it is basically when a judge sends the deadlocked jury back to make a final push to come to a decision.
"It is kind of the last thing that the court does to say to the jury," Hughes said. "Try again. We understand that you think you can't make a decision. But we need you to try just for a little bit longer."
It is a way to ensure the jury has not stopped deliberating prematurely and that they truly did come to a point where they're just not going to agree.
"If the jury goes back after getting the Allen charge, and they still can't, you know, they're deadlocked, then the judge will dismiss them and it will be what's called a hung jury, which means, the prosecution can retry the case again and start all over with a new jury," Hughes said. "The purpose of Allen charge is so that the jury is empowered to know, we believe in you and we think you can do it. And if they really can't, then the judge will send them home."
The court denied the State's initial request, finding an Allen charge inappropriate.
The court explained that it did not have "any hope whatsoever that [an Allen charge] would cause the jury to reach a jury verdict that is consistent with the Defendant's constitutional rights because the jury has basically told me we have a single holdout and we cannot convince that holdout."
Instead, the court wrote back: "Do you believe further deliberations would be fruitful?"
The jury responded: "No, we feel that because the rules set forth by this court are not being followed by a single juror that deliberations would NOT be fruitful.
Eventually, the court issued an Allen charge, and three and a half hours later, the jury came back with a unanimous verdict.
"Part of what the Court of Appeals looks at, in deciding whether or not this was okay, is the factors of timing, how time happened before the charge and how much more time happened afterward," Hughes said. "The fact that they kind of flipped around really fast afterward, the Court of Appeals use that as a way to say, we think that this might provide evidence that this was targeting the one juror and it was it was coercive in a way that an Allen charge is not usually at that level of coercion."
The Iowa Court of Appeals determined that because the jury's notes to the court revealed open hostility toward a lone holdout juror, it was an abuse of discretion to give the instruction.
"For more than a century, our courts have safeguarded the "fundamental right" of litigants to have their jury trial "determined by a unanimous verdict, which has the assent of every member of the panel," the court said. "This fundamental right is based on the principle that "is not the purpose of the trial to secure a verdict, but rather the verdict of the jury, in all the fullness of the meaning of the word itself, independently and freely assented to by each member of the panel." Because Church's right to the verdict of all the jurors was prejudiced, we reverse and remand for a new trial."
Hughes said this case is different from a typical one where you have an Allen charge given.
"Because you had already said, can you reach an agreement, which is the purpose of the Allen charge? And they said, No, we can't. And then you gave the Allen charge," Hughes said. "The court said that violated constitutional rights because it targeted the one holdout. There's no other reason to continue deliberating unless you're trying to turn that one person."
This is not an exoneration for Church. The court overturned his convictions on all three counts and ordered a new trial. Hughes said the case will be remanded down to the district court for a new trial or the Iowa Supreme Court if it is appealed there.