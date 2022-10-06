 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Advocates for Social Justice respond to Attorney General decision in William Rich shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Advocates for Social Justice graphic
Advocates for Social Justice

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Advocates for Social Justice (ASJ) group has responded to the Iowa Attorney General's findings in the officer-involved shooting of William Rich, in which the Attorney General and Linn County Attorney found the shooting was legally justified.

A Facebook post from the group issued a statement saying, "While we concur with the decision that the officer's actions were legally justified, we would like to re-emphasize that there is still a need for focus on de-escalation and cultural competency training for officers. Black offenders are dying at a disproportionate rate compared to white offenders."

The group posted the following graphic in the Facebook post. The left-hand side of the graphic shows a Gazette article in which a white Cedar Rapids man, who shot at officers, was only wounded by the officers. The man, Brandon Nelson, was released from the hospital after recovering from his injuries.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks also found that the shooting of Nelson was legally justified.

The right-hand side of the graphic shows a Gazette article detailing the public response to the shooting of William Rich, a black man armed with a knife who was shot and killed by officers.

After public outcry, the Cedar Rapids Police Department released the body-cam footage of the incident. ASJ addressed the release of the footage.

"Transparency from law enforcement is crucial in rebuilding community trust and ASJ hopes that such transparency continues in a timely and respectful fashion. Advocates for Social Justice is witness to the agony the family has experienced since the death of their loved one. ASJ will continue to support and stand by the family during this difficult process. Communities of color have long felt a mistrust of law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Immediate public outcry for the release of the bodycam footage regarding William Rich’s death is a result of said mistrust. Community-centered action items are necessary to rebuilding community relations with law enforcement.
Advocates for Social Justice continues to extend condolences to the family of William Isaac Rich. The loss of a human life, no matter the circumstances, is tragic."