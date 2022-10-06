Advocates for Social Justice respond to Attorney General decision in William Rich shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Advocates for Social Justice (ASJ) group has responded to the Iowa Attorney General's findings in the officer-involved shooting of William Rich, in which the Attorney General and Linn County Attorney found the shooting was legally justified.
A Facebook post from the group issued a statement saying, "While we concur with the decision that the officer's actions were legally justified, we would like to re-emphasize that there is still a need for focus on de-escalation and cultural competency training for officers. Black offenders are dying at a disproportionate rate compared to white offenders."
The group posted the following graphic in the Facebook post. The left-hand side of the graphic shows a Gazette article in which a white Cedar Rapids man, who shot at officers, was only wounded by the officers. The man, Brandon Nelson, was released from the hospital after recovering from his injuries.
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks also found that the shooting of Nelson was legally justified.
The right-hand side of the graphic shows a Gazette article detailing the public response to the shooting of William Rich, a black man armed with a knife who was shot and killed by officers.
After public outcry, the Cedar Rapids Police Department released the body-cam footage of the incident. ASJ addressed the release of the footage.