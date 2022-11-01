ADM Teamsters ratify an agreement with increased worker wages and benefits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Teamsters Union announced on Tuesday morning that a new 3-year agreement with ADM at the Cedar Rapids plant has been officially ratified.
The agreement comes after fears of a possible worker's strike after the union contract expired late Monday night.
The Secretary-Treasure of Teamsters Local 238, Jesse Case, confirms that the agreement includes an immediate 6% raise for all workers for the first year. Additionally, it includes a $5,000 ratification bonus, 40 hours of sick leave, 8 hours of personal leave, and premium pay for many classifications.
In a statement, Case said, "Although we would like to see higher wages overall in the industry, we have made gains in working standards that helped avert a job action."
Case added, "ADM's multi-billion dollar profit margin exists off the labor and sweat of working Iowans and CEO pay remains out of alignment with the workers who make the company profitable."
Teamsters 238 represents almost 5,000 members working across transportation, warehousing, manufacturing, and public service indsutries.