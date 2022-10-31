ADM Teamsters preparing for possible strike in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A strike is possible for Tuesday morning after ADM Teamsters stated their union contract expires at Midnight tonight.
According to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case, wages are not keeping up with today's workforce factors:
"ADM had an operating profit of $1.6 billion in the past quarter” Case said. "Our members kept the company open during this period. Workers are tired of record company profits while they struggle to make ends meet. The combination of the pandemic, the increase in the cost of living and the shortage of workers in the job market have changed the attitude of workers. Our members are fed up with the gap between corporate profits and their own paychecks."
If the Teamsters were to go on strike, they'll join over 100 other workers in the corn processing industry in Cedar Rapids currently on strike.
