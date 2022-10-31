ADM Teamsters avoid strike in Cedar Rapids; agreement ratified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A possible strike Tuesday morning was averted after ADM workers in Cedar Rapids were given an increase to their wages and benefits in a newly-ratified agreement.
According to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case, previous wages were not keeping up with today's workforce factors:
"ADM had an operating profit of $1.6 billion in the past quarter” Case said. "Our members kept the company open during this period. Workers are tired of record company profits while they struggle to make ends meet. The combination of the pandemic, the increase in the cost of living and the shortage of workers in the job market have changed the attitude of workers. Our members are fed up with the gap between corporate profits and their own paychecks."
If the Teamsters were to go on strike, they would have joined over 100 other workers in the corn processing industry in Cedar Rapids currently on strike.
In a statement sent to KWWL on Tuesday morning, ADM said, "We have offered an extremely competitive proposal to union membership at our corn wet mill in Cedar Rapids and continue to negotiate in good faith with the union."
Shortly after, an agreement was officially ratified, giving workers increases in their wages and benefits.
