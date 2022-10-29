Abortion, inflation, economy among key issues for 2nd District candidates Hinson and Mathis

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
It should come as no surprise Iowa's new 2nd District Congressional race is expected to be as close as they come.
In recent years, voters in the region have not been afraid to switch party support and toss out incumbents.
Voters went against two-term incumbent Republican, Rod Blum, in 2016. They did the same two years later to Democrat, Abby Finkenauer, after just her first term.
The new 2nd District includes the major cities of Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo-Cedar Falls.
1st term Republican, Ashley Hinson, is the current Congresswoman in the region. Her challenger is Iowa State Senator, Liz Mathis.
Both reside in Linn County. Both have served in the Iowa Legislature. Both are former TV news anchors. Hinson at KCRG and Mathis at both KWWL and KCRG. Both have highly advanced and convincing communication skills, honed from their years of on-air television news experience.
In the latest October registration numbers for the 2nd Congressional District, 559,906 Iowans are registered to vote. That includes 184,115 Democrats, both active and inactive, and 174,530 Republicans, both active and inactive.
Registered voters who identify as non-affiliated will decide this race. 186,459 voters in the 2nd District are registered to vote and have no party affiliation.
Attack ads have been numerous in this race on both sides. Some originate from the two candidates themselves. Others are sponsored by PAC organizations far outside the state of Iowa.
Democrats have gone to abortion as their key issue in the campaign, after the U.S. Supreme Court sent Roe v Wade back to the individual states in its ruling earlier this year.
Pro Choice Mathis says “I am the woman's choice. I protect women. I want to protect woman who want to make their own decisions with their own body. I support the decision that a woman can make her own decisions."
"I don't think Ashley Hinson, or any other government official, should be involved in that decision. that's theirs to make," Mathis says.
Hinson is solidly Pro Life, but says, “I do vote to protect women. I believe we need to have common sense exceptions, like exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. I think it's extreme is you are supporting policies that allow for abortion on demand until birth, which is what my opponent supports.”
Hinson adds, “I think the narrative that Republican women are exercising some sort of war on women is ludicrous.”
On fentanyl coming into Iowa from Mexico, Hinson says, “It's not just the drugs, it's a humanitarian crisis. I've been to the border twice. I've visited with our Customs and Border Patrol. The first thing we need to do is to actually secure our southern border. We need to give them the resources they need to actually stop the gangs and the cartels from winning this war at our Southern border. As I travel throughout the district and talk with local law enforcement and community leaders, they are seeing those drugs, the fentanyl and meth, make their way into our backyards.” The Biden Administration, she says has 'absolutely failed."
Mathis, too, says the border must be more secure. "The Border Patrol needs to be beefed up. We do know that we need some technology there too, in terms of drones. They don't have enough technology to even process the paperwork. We have legal immigrants that can come into this country, but, are languishing at the border because of the paperwork."
Throughout the campaign, State Senator Mathis has accused Hinson of taking credit for getting money to Iowans from the Biden infrastructure, when Hinson voted against that $1.2 Trillion legislation.
Mathis says,”Taking credit for someone else's work is not the Iowa way.”
Hinson has defended her vote against the Biden Infrastructure bill, calling it “spending at its worst,” because it included so many items which have nothing to do with infrastructure. A couple of examples being $100 billion to make school lunches “greener,” or $10-billion to create a 'Civilian Climate Corp.”
Mathis points out that Iowa Senator Charles Grassley voted for the Infrastructure bill, while Hinson did not.
Mathis says Hinson later “congratulated herself for fixing a lock and dam system that was being paid for by infrastructure money. Mathis said, “I just don't believe that is the Iowa way. You don't take credit for something you didn't do,
But, Hinson says, since Democratic passed the bill which makes money available to all state, she had a responsibility to try to get as much of that money to Iowans as she can. “It comes down to, what do taxpayers want me to do.”
Hinson says Democrats “have an addiction to spending like I've never seen before.” It's that kind of spending, she says, which has been triggering the rampant inflation we are experiencing, now at a 40-year high.
Mathis has also criticized Hinson for not supporting the 'Inflation Reduction Act,' which goes into effect in January.
The $740-billion act will allow Medicare to negotiate the price of certain prescription drugs, with a $2,000 cap on annual out of pocket prescription drug costs starting in 2025.
Mathis says, “I know the Inflation Reduction Act will help a lot of people out there. It's going to cap insulin at $35.00 a month. That's huge for diabetics, especially here in Iowa, and all across the country.”
Mathis says having Medicare negotiate drug prices will save $309-billion. Mathis says it will begin by negotiating the prices of 10 to 20 prescription drugs, bringing those costs down, and eventually get up to negotiating the price of some 60 prescription drugs.
Forbes reports in the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM), there’s low confidence the legislation will have any impact on inflation. PWBM is a nonpartisan, research-based organization at the University of Pennsylvania that creates economic analysis of public policy’s fiscal impact.
And, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a federal agency that provides budget and economic information to Congress, the bill will barely make a dent on inflation in the near term—and could even nudge it upward.
The CBO estimates it will have a “negligible effect on inflation” in 2022, and in 2023 it will change inflation somewhere between 0.1 percentage point lower and 0.1 percentage point higher than it is currently.
