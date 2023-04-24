8th grade Cedar Rapids student dies of malaria after visit to home country

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- An 8th grade student in Cedar Rapids has died of malaria following a visit to his home country of Liberia, according to the Metro Youth Football Association.
The Metro Youth Football Association has a fundraiser post on their website where they made the announcement.
Shawn Nupolu, 14, was a student at Roosevelt Middle School. Nupolu was born in Liberia in August 2008 but moved to the U.S.
Nupolu recently visited his family in Liberia for the first time in eight years. When he came back home, he became sick and was taken to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
Nupolu was diagnosed with malaria, and despite doctor's efforts, Nupolu died of the disease.
The association said that Nupolu was a, "talented multi-sport athlete with a particular passion for soccer and football. He earned the nickname "cheetah" because he was always the fastest kid on the field."
The association is also asking for donations to assist his family with hospital expenses. To donate and to learn more information, visit here.