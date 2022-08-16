8-year-old boy suffers multiple dog bites in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - An 8-year-old boy remains hospitalized after two dogs bite him several times Friday afternoon, August 12 at the 1000 block of Dubuque Rd. in rural Springville.
The 8-year-old was at Tegan Goehring's home, an acquaintance, when two dogs, both 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mixed males, bit the child multiple times. Linn County Sheriff says Goehring was in a different room at the time.
Goehring was alerted by the child and was taken to a local hospital. The child suffered bites to his head, face, back, legs and arms requiring emergency medical treatment. Parents of the child were notified.
A further investigation pointed out one of the dogs was owned by Goehring and the owner of the other dog was owned by Bryle Dobling. The owners were given a notice and both dogs have been voluntarily surrendered.
The owners have two days to appeal to the Board of Supervisors. The dogs will be euthanized if there is no appeal.
Linn County Sheriff says the 8-year-old remains hospitalized, but is recovering from the injuries.