8 Iowa State Women beat Southern 79-55

AMES, Iowa – No. 8 Iowa State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) improved to 2-0 with the 79-55 win over Southern (0-2, 0-0 SWAC) on Thursday night.
The 24-point victory was led by Lexi Donarski with 22 points while three turned in double-digit performances.
Donarski and Ashley Joens hit double figures before the second half as both held 11 with four made field goals. Donarski brought in five triples in the game while Joens added a game-leading 14 rebounds to bring in a double-double. Emily Ryan ended the night with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, five rebounds, six assists and a steal.
How it Happened
Iowa State led 6-3 through the midway point of the first quarter while Southern took its first lead on a triple to put the score at 8-6 with 3:42 to go. The Cyclones went back ahead on two made free throws by Stephanie Soares while ISU made its next three field goals to begin building a lead on the Jaguars with the scoreboard at 18-12 after the first.
The Jaguars shot nearly 60 percent from the field to trim ISU's lead down to three at 23-20 to begin the second. Donarski drained a 3-pointer with an assist from Ryan to pull away from Southern and go up 31-23 with 4:43 on the clock. Donarski again hit a 3 with four seconds left to bring an advantage of 40-29 into halftime.
Ryan entered double digits to start the second half while Donarski followed that up to hit her fourth and fifth 3-pointer at 50 percent shooting to extend the lead to 53-38. A 10-0 run pushed the Cyclone lead to 60-38 with 1:57 left in the third.
ISU brought a 19-point lead into the final quarter and continued to build, hitting another 10-0 run for the lead of 74-46. The Cyclones pressed on to finalize the score of 79-55.
Player of the Game
Lexi Donarski put up her 11th-career 20-point game, making eight shots from the field and a free throw. Donarski claimed five of the Cyclones' eight 3-pointers to lead ISU to the victory.
Up Next
No. 8 Iowa State takes on in-state rival UNI in Cedar Falls next Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.