48th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to depart on September 20

  • Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 48th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is set to take 87 veterans to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, September 20.

Veterans will report at the Eastern Iowa Airport at 5:45 a.m. before the flight departs at 7:15 a.m.

The flight is scheduled to return home at 8:45 p.m. that night, with veterans to be welcomed with a "Welcome Home" ceremony.

Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Vice President Lynette Voss said in a press release, "We take great pride in ensuring all veterans have, not only the opportunity to travel to Washington DC, but also receive a proper welcome home.”