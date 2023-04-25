46th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight departs from Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Around 100 veterans took off from the Cedar Rapids Airport on Tuesday morning on the 46th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.
Veterans from WWII, the Korean War, Gulf War, and the Vietnam era are spending the day in Washington D.C.
The veterans are among 4,000 others who have taken past flights to the nation's capital to visit monuments and memorials built in their honor.
WWII Navy Veteran William Macnider said he met his late wife in D.C., so this trip is extra special.
"It brings back a lot of memories," Macnider said. "That's all I've got left anyway is memories."
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight President Dick Bell said he hopes all veterans feel appreciated.
“Many flight veterans never received a 'thank you' when they returned from their service," Bell said. "As a community, this is our chance to make up for that."
The veterans are scheduled to return to Cedar Rapids around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.
This is the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight's 14th year providing veterans the experience of a lifetime.