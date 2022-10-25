45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight rescheduled for November 2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight that was cancelled in October due to airplane mechanical issues, has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 2.
90 total veterans are expected to be on the trip to Washington D.C.
79 of the veterans served in Vietnam War, 9 served in the Korean War, one served in the Cold War, and one served in the Iraq War.
The final number of attendees could fluctuate as they begin to finalize schedules, according to Guardian Coordinator Becky Croy.
The Honor Flight will take off from Cedar Rapids at 7:15 a.m. and will arrive back from Washington D.C. at 8:45 p.m.