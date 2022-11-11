4 Iowa Hawkeye women blitz Evansville 115 to 62

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--No. 4/6 Iowa (2-0, 0-0) defeated Evansville (1-1, 0-0), 115-62, on Thursday night on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
All-American Caitlin Clark recorded her 27th career double-double with 26 points and 12 assists. Iowa’s 35-point third quarter ties for the fifth most points in a quarter and third most in a third quarter in school history. (at Illinois 1/3/2021).
The Hawkeyes have started 2-0 under Bluder 18 times in 23 seasons. Iowa has started 2-0 and scored 80 or more points in its first two games eight times under Bluder.
Iowa now leads the all-time series, 3-0. It was the largest margin of victory in the series. (53) It was the sixth 50-point win in the last five seasons.
McKenna Warnock has the 15th most made 3-pointers in school history. (126) Iowa had four double digit scorers: Caitlin Clark (26), Monika Czinano (23), Hannah Stuelke (14) and Mckenna Warnock (15).
The Hawkeyes set a new program scoring record of 115 points, surpassing the previous record of 108 points on 12/31/2019 vs. Illinois.
- The Hawkeyes set a new second half scoring record with 61 points to break the previous CHA record of 60 vs. Syracuse on 12/5/2013.