21-year-old Mount Mercy student injured from multiple shots fired in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One male 21-year-old Mount Mercy University student is injured after being shot in the arm after multiple shots fired near the University Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, the call came in around 3:55 p.m. at the Hazel Dr. and Elmhurst Dr. NE area. Preliminary indications show the male student being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters near the intersection.
In a Facebook post, the University confirmed that the student is "being treated, is stable, and is expected to recover fully." Cedar Rapids Police say the student suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
In addition to the student being shot, several homes took bullet damage. Investigators gathered evidence and conducted an extensive search for potential suspects.
The University also gave an update, saying that the campus is no longer in lockdown. Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Regis Middle School and Garfield Elementary School in the area were also temporarily on lockdown.
No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are asking for anyone with information or video footage in the area to call Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.
There is an active, ongoing investigation.