21-year-old facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, after high-speed pursuit in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police charged a 21-year-old with multiple counts, including eluding and trafficking stolen weapons, after a high-speed pursuit on Wednesday night.
According to court documents, Sanders also had his 4-year-old in the car with him.
21-year-old Trevon Sanders was charged after eluding officers and beginning a chase around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say that they were attempting to speak with Sanders in the 1600 block of 34th St SE when he left and attempted to elude the officers.
The pursuit lasted several minutes and went through a residential neighborhood, onto I-380, and several other streets.
Officers apprehended Sanders near Oakland Rd SE with the help from an Iowa State Patrol airplane.
Sanders has been charged with the following:
- Attempt to Elude
- Trafficking Stolen Weapons
- Child Endangerment
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
- Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Multiple vehicle violations
The investigation is ongoing.