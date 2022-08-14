20-year-old leads Linn County deputies on a chase, exceeds 100 miles per hour

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)- A 20-year-old Springville woman is facing several charges after leading Linn County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase Sunday morning.
It started after several deputies were sent to 20-year-old Chloe Snider's home on Dubuque Road to serve a Felony Revocation Probation Warrant for Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.
While on their way to the house, Deputies saw Snider leave in her car and drive off west on Highway 151. She sped off and led them on a chase when they tried to pull her over.
Snider turned onto Partners Avenue in Marion and then circled back on 62nd street to Highway 151 before turning west onto Highway 13. While heading north on Highway 13, Linn County Deputies said she hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
The pursuit continued through Central City to Coggon, where Snider turned onto East Linn Street. After driving through town, she took Coggon Road to Troy Mills. The chase ended when Snider tried to turn off Troy Mills Road onto Walker Road but lost control of her car. She crashed into a fence and ended up in a ditch, where Linn County Deputies pulled her out of the car and arrested her.
She led deputies on a roughly 30-mile, 20-minute chase.
Before heading to the Linn County Jail, first responders took Snider to the hospital to treat minor injuries deputies said she sustained in the accident.
In addition to the warrant deputies originally came to her house to serve, Snider faces several new charges. According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, they include Interference with Official Acts, Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving While License under Suspension, and numerous other traffic violations.