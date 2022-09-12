16-year-old and juvenile injured from head-on crash in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A 16-year-old and his passenger were left injured from a head-on crash on Monday at 3:21 p.m. at the 300 block of Rosedale Rd.
A 16-year-old was driving south in a green 1995 Honda Accord failing to maintain his lane on a curve. The 16-year-old drove into a gray 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by 47-year-old Darrell Hilzendager.
The 16-year-old driver and his juvenile passenger and Hilzendager were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Three traffic citations have been issued to the 16-year-old.