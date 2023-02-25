11th Defendant in Cedar Rapids methamphetamine wiretape case found guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A jury convicted a Cedar Rapids man on Friday of one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. The verdict came after four hours of deliberation and a three-day trial in federal court.
68-year-old Elmer Mims is the eleventh defendant in the case. Ten other defendants plead guilty in the case stemming from an intercepted wiretap of them conspiring to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. The group shipped large amounts of ice methamphetamine from Los Angeles to Cedar Rapids.
In late 2021 and early 2022, the Cedar Rapids Drug Enforcement Administration intercepted phone calls in which they orchestrated the shipment of loads of thirty to sixty pounds of ice methamphetamine.
In an intercepted phone call in early December 2021, Mims said he had obtained 14 pounds of ice methamphetamine for $26,000.
In February 2022, authorities intercepted a call where the group discussed obtaining 60 pounds of ice methamphetamine, including 20 pounds for Elmer Mims.
The DEA alerted local authorities in York County, Nebraska, who were able to stop a truck they believed was transporting 60 pounds of ice methamphetamine. The Nebraska officers found 60, one‑pound packages of 99% pure methamphetamine.
After searching Mims's house n March 2022, investigators found nearly $19,000 in cash drug proceeds, a box for a Glock handgun, ammunition, a holster, a tactical vest, and more than four pounds of marijuana.
Mims is now in United States Marshal's custody until he is sentenced, which will take place after a presentence report is prepared. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release if he is released from prison.