112th National Cattle Congress opens 5-day run Wednesday, September 21

  • Updated
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)  There will be, as they say, 'Something For Everyone,' as the 112th edition of the National Cattle Congress Fair gets underway at 4 pm on Wednesday, September 21.

It's a 5-day run again this year, with more than 150 activities on the schedule.

Check out the complete Cattle Congress 5-day schedule here.

As always, Friday, September 23, is Kids Day, with admission just $5.00. Kids ages 5 and under get in free on Friday.

General admission for ages 13 and older is $10.00. Senior admission is $8.00

Kids admission is $6.00  There is free parking this year at Cattle Congress.

General Manager, Jim Koch and Board Vice-President, Deb Pullin-Van Auken, talk about this year's Cattle Congress on this week's edition of The Steele Report.