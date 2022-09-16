112th National Cattle Congress opens 5-day run Wednesday, September 21

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) There will be, as they say, 'Something For Everyone,' as the 112th edition of the National Cattle Congress Fair gets underway at 4 pm on Wednesday, September 21.
It's a 5-day run again this year, with more than 150 activities on the schedule.
Check out the complete Cattle Congress 5-day schedule here.
As always, Friday, September 23, is Kids Day, with admission just $5.00. Kids ages 5 and under get in free on Friday.
General admission for ages 13 and older is $10.00. Senior admission is $8.00
Kids admission is $6.00 There is free parking this year at Cattle Congress.
General Manager, Jim Koch and Board Vice-President, Deb Pullin-Van Auken, talk about this year's Cattle Congress on this week's edition of The Steele Report.