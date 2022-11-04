 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier handles Indianola 23-6 to advance to 4A State Semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--Unbeaten Xavier hosted Indianola in the second round of the 4A state football playoffs in a torrential downpour. Xavier jumped out to an early lead off a Michael Cunningham 39 yard touchdown run and a 33 yard Kale Christensen FG to give Xavier a 10-6 halftime lead. The Saints(11-0) would put Indianola away in the second half by winning 23-6 to advance to the UNI Dome next week.