Cedar Rapids woman hurt in car accident with Wisconsin man

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - A Cedar Rapids woman was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon, after her car was hit from behind on Highway 13.
Deputies with the Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at 5:23 p.m. just north of Martin Creek Road in Marion where they found two cars in the east ditch of the highway.
Upon further investigating, they determined that Valerie Williams of Cedar Rapids and Joseph McCarthy of Madison, Wisconsin were both driving southbound when Williams made a sudden left turn into a corn field. As she started to regain control and drive back onto the highway, she was hit from behind by McCarthy.
After the collision, both cars came to a rest in the east ditch across the northbound lanes. McCarthy was not hurt in the accident, while Williams was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the accident. McCarthy was cited for following too close.
Linn County Sheriff's Rescue 57, Area Ambulance, and the Marion Fire Department all assisted at the scene.