Cedar Rapids Police Department warns against blizzard scams

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Cedar Rapids police are warning residents of a scam emerging tonight, in light of the blizzard heading towards eastern Iowa.
In a Facebook post, the police department says they've gotten numerous calls about a scammer posing as Alliant Energy and threatening to turn off the power unless given payment. The scammer threatens their power will be shut off in just 30 minutes.
The department says if you're called and prompted for payment, hang up. If you have any questions about your bill or power-- contact your energy provider directly.